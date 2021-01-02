x
Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3

Jordan Greenway, who had an earlier goal, set up the winner with a pass from the end line.
Credit: AP Photo
Colorado's Tyson Jost (17) handles the puck against Minnesota Wild's Nick Bjugstad (27) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime to give the depleted Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. 

Jordan Greenway, who had an earlier goal, set up the winner with a pass from the end line. Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation. 

Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists before leaving during the second intermission with a lower body injury.

