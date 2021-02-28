Dumba scores in last second of OT, Wild beat Kings 4-3

The Minnesota Wild snagged a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Matt Dumba scored in the final second of overtime, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

With time running out, Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello dug the puck out of scrum on the side boards and slipped a pass to Dumba in the slot. The Wild defenseman made a move and flipped a wrist shot past Calvin Peterson with 0.3 seconds remaining.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Nico Sturm and Kirill Kaprizov scored in regulation for Minnesota. Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves as the Wild won their sixth straight.