Eriksson Ek gets 2 goals as Wild chase Fleury, top Vegas 4-3

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 24 shots to win his eighth consecutive start for Minnesota.
Credit: AP
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches the puck shot by Minnesota Wild's Nico Sturm (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Joel Eriksson Ek had his second career two-goal game and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota’s league-worst power play as the Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 24 shots to win his eighth consecutive start for Minnesota. Dylan Coghlan had a had trick for Vegas for the first three goals of his career. 

Coghlan scored with 6 minutes left and then with the extra attacker with 2:10 remaining. The Wild are two points behind the Golden Knights in the West Division.

