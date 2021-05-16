Eriksson Ek’s OT goal lifts Wild past Vegas 1-0

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all 42 shots he faced.

LAS VEGAS — Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime lifted the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all 42 shots he faced. Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury, the first goalie in NHL history to play in 15 consecutive postseasons, made 29 saves.