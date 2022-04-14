Fans donate to cover Wild's Hartman's fine for flipping off opponent; money instead will go to Children's Minnesota

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild center Ryan Hartman is getting some fan support for sticking up (a finger) for his All-Star teammate Tuesday night.
Television broadcast captured Hartman giving Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane the bird after Kane got into a scuffle with the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov. As a result, the NHL fined Hartman $4,250 for "unsportsmanlike conduct," but fans have been donating to the fan-favorite's Venmo account to cover the cost.
Hartman said on Thursday that he will be paying the fine out his own pocket, but said the money he's received — and any additional money raised by 7 p.m. Friday — will be donated to Children's Minnesota. He's also urging people to donate directly to Children's, turning an incident deemed "unsportsmanlike conduct" into a positive.
In a press conference following Tuesday's game — a 5-1 Wild win — Hartman said a fine would be "well worth it."
Hartman joined the Wild prior to the 2019-2020 season, but he's become one of the more popular players on the team this season amid a season where he's tallied 29 goals and 27 assists, both career highs. The former first-round selection for the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2013 also had stints with Nashville and Philadelphia before signing with the Wild in 2019.
