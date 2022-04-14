Fans donate to cover Wild's Hartman's fine for flipping off opponent; money instead will go to Children's Minnesota

Minnesota Wild center Ryan Hartman said he will pay for the $4,250 fine, but will donate any money raised to Children's Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild center Ryan Hartman is getting some fan support for sticking up (a finger) for his All-Star teammate Tuesday night.

Television broadcast captured Hartman giving Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane the bird after Kane got into a scuffle with the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov. As a result, the NHL fined Hartman $4,250 for "unsportsmanlike conduct," but fans have been donating to the fan-favorite's Venmo account to cover the cost.

Hartman said on Thursday that he will be paying the fine out his own pocket, but said the money he's received — and any additional money raised by 7 p.m. Friday — will be donated to Children's Minnesota. He's also urging people to donate directly to Children's, turning an incident deemed "unsportsmanlike conduct" into a positive.

Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,250, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during last night’s game against Edmonton. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 13, 2022

In a press conference following Tuesday's game — a 5-1 Wild win — Hartman said a fine would be "well worth it."

As the Kid Experts, they provide amazing services to children in Minnesota and the Midwest. Instead of sending money to me, please consider donating directly to Children’s Minnesota at https://t.co/qLRhVUyIBE https://t.co/njjTtlJNrV — Ryan Hartman (@RHartzy18) April 14, 2022

Hartman joined the Wild prior to the 2019-2020 season, but he's become one of the more popular players on the team this season amid a season where he's tallied 29 goals and 27 assists, both career highs. The former first-round selection for the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2013 also had stints with Nashville and Philadelphia before signing with the Wild in 2019.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: