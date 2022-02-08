x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wild

Jets beat Wild 2-0; Connor Hellebuyck posts third shutout

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 27 shots for Minnesota (28-11-4), which entered the game on a season-high, 10-game point streak (9-1-1).
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) and Wild's Jared Spurgeon (46) watch for any rebound during the second period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, MB — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves and Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal as the Winnipeg Jets defeated Minnesota 2-0 to halt the Wild’s six-game winning streak.

It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. 

Nate Schmidt added an empty-net goal for the Jets and Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. 

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 27 shots for Minnesota (28-11-4), which entered the game on a season-high, 10-game point streak (9-1-1). A season-best, six-game point streak on the road also ended (5-1-1).

Related Articles

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist:

In Other News

Wild GM Guerin, forward Kaprizov discuss new deal