Kaprizov gets goal, 2 assists in 7-2 romp for Wild vs. Stars

The Wild had at least one point from 11 of their 12 forwards.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild used a four-goal third period to beat the Dallas Stars 7-2. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for the Wild.

The victory spoiled the return of Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter to Minnesota. Suter played nine seasons for the Wild. Alex Goligoski, Mats Zuccarello and Victor Rask each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota.