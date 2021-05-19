Tuch scores two, Vegas beats Wild 3-1 to even playoff series

Game 3 is set for Thursday night in the friendly confines of the Xcel Energy Center.

LAS VEGAS — Alex Tuch had two goals, including the tiebreaker in the second period, as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1, tying the opening-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves, some of them of the spectacular variety, in front of a crowd of 8,683.

Matt Dumba scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 25 saves.

The script of Tuesday's game flipped from Sunday's storyline, with Minnesota shelling Vegas goaltender Fleury with chance after chance in the first 20 minutes, but were unable to solve him. Dumba's goal 12 minutes into the second period was all the Wild was able to muster.

"We don't really want moral victories, but tonight, we got better," Wild forward Nick Bonino told NHL.com. "We played better. Just a couple little breakdowns there and they capitalized. But for the most part, we came on the road, we split, we'll go home now and learn a little bit from the first two and get ready to go."

Wild forward Kevin Fiala was buzzing all night, registering eight shots and generating chances for him and his teammates. Fleury was like Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot on Sunday... a difference maker that was undeniably the reason Vegas won.

"Frustrated, sure, that nothing went in. But it's one game," Fiala said. "I feel comfortable that my shots are going to go in, so I'll keep on going at it. What can I do? What can we do? Just keep pushing. I feel tonight was his night again, just keep pushing and pushing and I feel comfortable for the whole team that we are gonna score goals. I don't think we have to change anything."