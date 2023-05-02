Wild keep forward Marcus Johansson with 2-year, $4 million contract

Johansson was a key contributor down the stretch, and almost singlehandedly lit the fuse on Matt Boldy's scorching finish.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed late-season pickup Marcus Johansson to a two-year, $4 million contract Tuesday, securing a player who was key down the stretch and due to become an unrestricted free agent.

Johansson's relatively-low salary cap hit of $2 million for the next two seasons will give general manager Bill Guerin some valuable certainty in a time of little flexibility, a problem created by the millions in dead money the Wild are carrying for the 2021 buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

The 32-year-old Johansson had six goals and 12 assists in 20 regular-season games for the Wild, who reacquired him on Feb. 28 before the trade deadline from Washington for a third-round draft pick. Johansson had two goals in six playoff games for the Wild, who lost in the first round to Dallas. Perhaps more important is the presence Johansson showed skating on a line with young superstar Matt Boldy, who was mostly scuffling until the veteran Swede showed up.

More Jojo?! Yes, please! 🤯



We've signed forward Marcus Johansson to a 2-year contract!



Full details » https://t.co/D4nxH9nQbQ#mnwild pic.twitter.com/Junr68aPE1 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) May 2, 2023

Boldy, who himself signed a seven-year, $49 million deal, had 15 goals and eight assists over his last 19 games, thanks in large part to his chemistry with Johansson.

This was Johansson's second stint with the Wild; His first came in 2020, when he arrived from Buffalo in a deal for center Eric Staal. After one season with the Wild, he signed with expansion Seattle.

Johansson has played 13 years in the NHL, mostly with the Washington Capitals.

Guerin still has some huge decisions to make this off-season, starting with up-and-coming goaltender Filip Gustavsson. Forwards Brandon Duheime, Mason Shaw, Sam Steel and Ryan Reaves, and defensemen Calen Addison are also unrestricted free agents.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: