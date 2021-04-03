Busted: Wild lose 5-1 to Golden Knights, swept in Sin City

After an overtime loss Monday in Las Vegas, Minnesota was dominated by western division-leading Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault's second-period goal was the winner, Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 to remain atop in the NHL West.

Vegas swept its two-game set to remain one point ahead of St. Louis. Alex Tuch, Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson also scored for Vegas.

Marcus Foligno scored for Minnesota, which had a chance to claim the division lead with a victory. Cam Talbot made 23 saves, but was under pressure for most of the evening.

The Wild skated without veteran forward Zach Parise, who was scratched for the first time in nine seasons with Minnesota. Parise confirmed to The Athletic that the move was related to his decision not to come off the ice with his linemates, taking an extended shift at the end of Monday night's game that ended in Vegas scoring the tying goal.

The Golden Knights would go on to win in overtime, notching the extra point in a tight western division race.

“I don’t agree with the decision,” Parise told the Athletic of head coach Dean Evason's decision to sit him for Wednesday's contest.

Evason dodged a question about Parise’s lengthy shift after Monday’s game but subtly said Tuesday: “It’ll be addressed.”