Wild blow 2-goal lead, lose to Vegas 5-4 in OT

The loss ends Minnesota's 6-game winning streak, and drops them two more points behind the division-leading Golden Knights.

LAS VEGAS — Max Pacioretty scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild.

The Golden Knights erased a third-period, two-goal deficit to earn the victory in a matchup between the West Division’s top two teams.

Wild forward Marcus Foligno scored a pair of goals as part of a four-goal explosion in the second period as Minnesota scratched out a 4-2 lead. Nick Bonino and Jordan Greenway notched the other goals.

But the Golden Knights weren't done. Nicolas Hague scored in the third to make it 4-3 Wild, before former Minnesota wing Alex Tuch scored the tying goal with 42 seconds left in regulation after the Knights pulled their goalie. Next came Pacioretty punching home the game-winner in OT, after Vegas captain Mark Stone fed him with his fifth primary assist of the game.

"I think we just let off the gas a little bit," Wild forward Marcus Foligno told nhl.com. "Give credit to their top line, they made good plays, they didn't really chip it in, they did a good job carrying the puck in and sustaining pressure."

"But we're still a good enough team to hang onto leads like that and get the win," Foligno added. "It's unfortunate, but we've gotta be more aggressive, stay with our game and we got away from it a little bit. And that's a team that can make you pay."

"They're obviously a good team. They clearly pushed hard," said Wild coach Dean Evason said following the game. "We got back on our heels a little bit. Momentum shifted a little bit. It happens in a game. We've been on the other side of it but it went the other way tonight."

The loss ends a 6-game Wild winning streak. The teams lock up again in the second of a two-game series Wednesday night in Las Vegas.