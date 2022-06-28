Wild bid farewell to team dog Celly

After spending a year as team pup, the Shepherd/Catahoula/Lab mix is moving on for more training before being permanently placed as a "battle buddy."

Saying goodbye is part of life for an NHL team, as each year players leave for other teams and opportunities, or hang up their skates while calling it a career.

But today's "so long" is as tough or tougher than most, as it involves a team member whose loyalty might be his number one trait.

Celly is the Minnesota Wild's team dog, who has spent the past year in the club's front office while going to games and meeting fans at night. It is the first phase in a journey that will eventually land the Shepherd/Catahoula/Lab in his forever home with a retired Minnesota State Trooper.

The process began when Cocoa's Heart Dog Rescue placed Celly with the Wild in July of 2021. He spent last year getting socialized with the team, and now moves on to more intensive training with Soldier's 6, a nonprofit that provides honorably discharged veterans, police officers and firefighters with specially trained K9 friends. After completing his next phase Celly will move to his forever home as a "battle buddy" for retired trooper Allen Thill, who is a purple heart recipient.

Celly is the Wild's third team rescue dog, following in the footprints of Breezer and Hobey. In an interview with wild.com, team Vice President of People Strategy and Experience Leah Pitzenberger said she fully anticipates that a new team dog is in the cards, as having a pup around the office and rink is now part of the Wild's culture. "I cannot imagine coming into work and not having a puppy or a dog there," she shared. "I can't imagine a world where that is a reality."

By the way, Celly was named for the term players use when they celebrate following a goal.