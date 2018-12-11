Nine theme packs plus single-game Wild tickets on sale Aug. 8

Tickets will be available for purchase Monday afternoon through Ticketmaster and the Xcel Energy Center Box Office.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Single-game tickets for the Minnesota Wild 2022-2023 NHL season will go on sale Monday afternoon.

Tickets for the regular season will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Ticketmaster and the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. This includes tickets for the Wild's regular season home opener at Xcel Energy Center with the New York Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The club also announced that they would be offering nine ticket theme packs, which are going on sale with the regular season tickets. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in specialized game nights including: Educator Appreciation Night on Oct. 20, Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 13 and Hometown Heroes- Firefighter night on Dec. 12.

The Wild's home schedule features 19 weekend games, three on Friday, nine on Saturday and seven on Sunday. The club will host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Full, partial or flex ticket packages for the season are on sale now.

Visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting 651-222-WILD (9453) for more information.

Watch more local news: