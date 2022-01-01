Wild to host St. Louis Blues at Target Field in 2022 Winter Classic

The game will be played Jan. 1, 2022 at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS — The wait may have been extended an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the State of Hockey will get its chance to host the Winter Classic.

The NHL announced Monday that the Minnesota Wild will host the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1, 2022 at Target Field – the same teams and location before the pandemic forced the league to cancel the game altogether. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement from Tampa prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This will be the second NHL outdoor game hosted in Minnesota, but the first Winter Classic. The Wild hosted the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium in 2016 as part of the NHL's Stadium Series.

Ticket information has not yet been announced, but updates will be posted at wild.com/winterclassic or at twinsbaseball.com/winterclassic.

