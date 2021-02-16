NHL announces updates to Wild's schedule

The Wild return to action tonight on the road against the Kings. It will be Minnesota's first games since Feb. 2.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The NHL announced updates to the Minnesota Wild's schedule on Tuesday after the team postponed multiple games because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster.

The changes involve eight games – three against the St. Louis Blues, two against the Arizona Coyotes, one against the San Jose Sharks, one against the Colorado Avalanche and one against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Wild's schedule now includes:

Minnesota at San Jose, Feb. 22 at 9:30 p.m. (changed from Apr. 23)

Minnesota at Colorado, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. (make up from Feb. 4)

Arizona at Minnesota, Mar. 16 at 7 p.m. (make up from Feb. 6)

St. Louis at Minnesota, Mar. 25 at 7 p.m. (make up Feb. 11)

Minnesota at St. Louis, Apr. 10 at 7 p.m. (changed from Apr. 11)

St. Louis at Minnesota, Apt. 12 at 7 p.m. (make up from Feb. 9)

Arizona at Minnesota, Apr. 14 at 8 p.m. (make up from Feb. 7)

Minnesota at Los Angeles, Apr. 23 at 9 p.m. (make up from Feb. 13)