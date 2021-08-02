NHL postpones two more Wild games due to COVID-19

General Manager Bill Guerin says rather than rushing back to action, he'd rather "do the right thing."

ST PAUL, Minn. — The NHL announced Monday afternoon the postponement of two additional Minnesota Wild games due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on the roster.

Thursday's home game against St. Louis and Saturday's game in Los Angeles have both been postponed. Minnesota is scheduled to play the Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 16, but it's still unclear if the Wild will be allowed to resume play by then.

The Wild stopped play last week due to a handful of players being placed on the league's COVID-19 protocol list. As of right now, at least nine Wild players have been placed on the COVID list.

Team General Manager Bill Guerin spoke with reporters Monday about the pause in the season, and while the GM obviously wants to move past the battle with the virus, he wants to make sure the hockey club handles the outbreak responsibly.

"I think we'll be better off taking the extra time, making sure our guys are healthy. If we have to wait a few more days, we have to wait a few more days," Guerin said. "Let's just wait it out, do the right thing, and it'll be OK in the end."

#Wild GM Bill Guerin said the facility could open on Wednesday "but I'm not so sure that's going to happen". He said there are new cases popping up nearly every day — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) February 8, 2021

The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that defensemen Ian Cole and Brad Hunt are the latest to test positive for COVID-19. They tested negative in Colorado when five players were added to the team's COVID protocol – Jared Spurgeon, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson – and flew back to Minnesota with the rest of the squad. Guerin says there very well could be more. "It's kinda creepin' it's way through the team," he told reporters.

"The players that have gotten it seem to have minor symptoms,... nothing crazy, kind of like some achiness, loss of taste and their sense of smell."

The NHL also postponed two more Buffalo Sabres games and three more New Jersey Devils games as both teams deal with COVID outbreaks within their locker rooms.