On eve of home opener, Wild employees build outdoor rink for Boys & Girls Club

A group of Wild employees, joined by Fox Sports North analyst and former Wild player Wes Walz, installed a rink in Mound for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities.

MOUND, Minn. — As part of a larger effort across the Twin Cities, a group of Minnesota Wild employees spent their Thursday afternoon putting together an "EZ Rink" in Mound.

"Programs like this allow kids to get out of the house, spend some time, meet new friends," said former Minnesota Wild forward Wes Walz, who was helping out with the installation of the rink.

The Wild teamed up with the NHL and Bauer to donate three outdoor rinks in the Twin Cities. A south Minneapolis rink opened on Jan. 18 and a north Minneapolis rink will opened next month.