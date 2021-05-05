x
Pietrangelo gets winner for Golden Knights in OT over Wild

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals to give the Wild a third-period lead, before Reilly Smith tied it with 4:16 left.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) brings the puck around the goal as Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter (20) and goaltender Cam Talbot (33) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Alex Pietrangelo scored at 1:53 of overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory after another late rally by the Minnesota Wild. Alex Tuch set up Pietrangelo with a pass across the slot. 

That helped the West Division-leading Golden Knights win for the first time in four games at Minnesota this season. 

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury took over sole possession of the No. 3 spot on the NHL's career wins list with No. 490. 

