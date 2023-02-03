Wild send F Jordan Greenway to Buffalo, acquire Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit

The club will get a 2023 2nd-round pick and a 2024 5th-rounder for Greenway, the talented but underachieving winger.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a largely-disappointing season and weeks of speculation, the Minnesota Wild have apparently moved on from forward Jordan Greenway, sending him to the Buffalo Sabres for a pair of draft picks.

Minutes after that deal became public came word that the club has acquired forward Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit for a 4th-rounder.

The Athletic's Joe Smith and Michael Russo first shared the news on Twitter, saying the Wild will get a 2023 2nd-round draft pick and a 2024 5th-rounder for Greenway, a talented but often frustrating player during his time with Minnesota. The team confirmed the deal a short time later. So far in 2022-23 the 6-foot-6, 230-pound winger has notched just two goals (one an empty net) and five assists in 45 games and is one of several Wild players that has taken penalties at inopportune times.

Greenway, a 2nd-round draft pick in 2015, also found himself in the doghouse in early January when he overslept and missed a team meeting, and in doing so did not give the club time to make a lineup adjustment for that night's game against St. Louis. The Wild lost while skating with just 11 forwards.

Recently, Greenway was called in for a meeting with Wild GM Bill Guerin and has been far more noticeable in the past few games.

The good news, Russo reports, is that the Wild did not have to retain any of Greenway's salary, which will give them $6 million in salary cap space to spend over the next two seasons.

In Sundqvist the Wild gets a 28-year-old utility forward who has played both center and forward this season while notching 7 goals and 14 assists in 52 games. The Wild reportedly are sending the Red Wings a 4th-round pick in this year's draft for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Sundqvist.

Friday's moves come on the heels of two previous trades that brought the Wild forwards Marcus Johannson from the Washington Capitols and Gustav Nyquist from Columbus.

