Wild whips Chicago behind Rossi's strong play

Rossi appears to have cemented a place on the roster, and on Thursday got to skate between superstars Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild appears to be nearly ready for the regular season after firing on all cylinders in a 4-1 preseason win over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks.

Rookie Marco Rossi, newcomer Sam Steel and creative veteran Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, while backup goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.

Former Wild netminder Alex Stalock was in goal for Chicago and did not fare well, giving up four tallies on just 23 shots. He didn't receive a ton of support either, with the Blackhawks going 0-6 on the power play. Jack Johnson scored Chicago's lone goal.

Hopes are high that Rossi can help make up for the loss of 85 points that left with winger Kevin Fiala in the trade to Los Angeles, and on Thursday he showed why. Given the chance to center the top line between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, Rossi did not disappoint, scoring the first goal on a nice feed from Zuccarello from behind the net. He showed strong play on both ends of the ice, and did not look out of place.

Frederick Gaudreau also looks primed to pick up where he left off last season, scoring on a rebound off the rush in the first period.

The Wild have just one more preseason contest remaining Saturday against Dallas before opening the regular season at home against the Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 13.

