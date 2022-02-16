x
Scheifele's hat trick leads Winnipeg to 6-3 win over Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Wild, who are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games.
WINNIPEG, MB — Mark Scheifele had the fifth hat trick of his career and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Cole Perfetti had a goal and assist, and Kyle Connor and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had four assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for Winnipeg. 

Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Wild, who are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games.

