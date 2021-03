Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Wild, who extended a franchise record with their 10th straight home win.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Jared Spurgeon scored a pair of goals and Nico Sturm added the tiebreaker as the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday.

