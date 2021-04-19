Talbot stops 22 shots, Wild beat Coyotes

Minnesota has 59 points, 14 ahead of fourth-place Arizona in the West Division.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Cam Talbot stopped 22 shots and the Minnesota Wild stretched their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Kirill Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno and Marcus Johansson also scored to help the Wild strengthen their playoff position.

Jonas Brodin added an empty-net goal.