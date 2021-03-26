Talbot, Wild blank Blues for record 11th home win in row

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 11th goal to pad his NHL rookie lead. Cam Talbot made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season. Marcus Johansson also had a goal for the Wild.

They improved to 13-3 at Xcel Energy Center despite being outshot 37-11. Talbot is 7-0 at home this season, with nine goals given up. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington took his first loss to the Wild in four career starts.