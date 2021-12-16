Thompson's shootout goal lifts Sabres to 3-2 win over Wild

Minnesota, the top team in the Western Conference, lost its third straight following an eight-game winning streak that ended Saturday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

After the first five shooters came up empty, Thompson ended the game when he beat Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot with a forehand. Dylan Cozens and Mark Pysyk scored for the Sabres in regulation.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves and stoned the Wild in the tiebreaker. Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, and Talbot made 38 saves.