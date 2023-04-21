Wild and Wolves and Twins, oh my! Twin Cities buzzing ahead of major sports night

The Wild, Wolves and Timberwolves are all in town this weekend, making for a busy few days in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

MINNEAPOLIS — There will be no shortage of activities Friday night throughout the Twin Cities with a pair of playoff series and a division-leading baseball team all happening less than 15 miles from each other.

The Minnesota Wild will continue their playoff series with the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, while the Twins and Timberwolves will be playing in Minneapolis about a block from each other at Target Field and the Target Center.

The Twin Cities are certainly buzzing ahead of Friday's slate of games, but it could also create a little chaos when it comes to parking, especially in downtown Minneapolis where the Twins (7:10 p.m.) and Wolves (8:30 p.m.) games will overlap. Throw "Hamilton" in the middle of those two start times (8 p.m.) at the Orpheum Theatre, and it could be a recipe for a parking disaster.

"Take your time," said Jake Vernon, who is the senior vice president of ticket and sales for the Wolves. "Make sure you get here early. Game time is 8:30, so don't show up at 8:15 expecting to get a spot and get to the game."





There could be a slight overlap in St. Paul as well with the Saints continuing their homestand at CHS Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m., so the game could be over or nearly over by the time the puck drops on the Wild's 8:30 p.m. (more likely 8:50 p.m.) game.

The Wild and Stars are knotted at 1-1 heading into Friday's Game 3 at the Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota was able to wrangle home ice away from the Stars by winning an overtime thriller in the series opener, but Dallas bounced back to win Game 2 in convincing fashion.

The Timberwolves are trailing 2-0 to the Denver Nuggets despite an inspiring second-half rally on Wednesday night. Minnesota erased a 15-point halftime deficit, but the Nuggets ran away in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

All four teams play again on Sunday, but a little more spread out with the Twins and Saints both playing early afternoon, the Wild at 5:30 p.m. and the Wolves at 8:30 p.m.

