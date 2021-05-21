x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Wild

Vegas crushes the Wild for 5-2 win to take 2-1 series lead

Minnesota missed a chance to get ahead in the NHL playoffs, but will have another chance to tie it up on Saturday night.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) crashes against the net and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

ST PAUL, Minn. — In a playoff game at home in the Xcel Energy Center, the Wild just weren't able to hold it together to fend off the Las Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night. 

Reilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period surge by the Vegas Golden Knights with the go-ahead score in a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. 

The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead on the Wild in this first round playoff series. Mark Stone had two goals, Patrick Brown and William Karlsson also scored and Nick Holden had two assists for the Golden Knights. 

Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek snuck in the two goals for the Wild. The boys will have another chance to tie up the series on Saturday night, with Game 4 scheduled to play again at home. 

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccines available at upcoming Wild, Twins, Lynx and United games

RELATED: WILD PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Are the stars aligning for a deep postseason push?