Vegas crushes the Wild for 5-2 win to take 2-1 series lead

Minnesota missed a chance to get ahead in the NHL playoffs, but will have another chance to tie it up on Saturday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — In a playoff game at home in the Xcel Energy Center, the Wild just weren't able to hold it together to fend off the Las Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night.

Reilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period surge by the Vegas Golden Knights with the go-ahead score in a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead on the Wild in this first round playoff series. Mark Stone had two goals, Patrick Brown and William Karlsson also scored and Nick Holden had two assists for the Golden Knights.

Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek snuck in the two goals for the Wild. The boys will have another chance to tie up the series on Saturday night, with Game 4 scheduled to play again at home.