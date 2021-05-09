x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Wild

Victor Rask scores in OT to lift Wild past Ducks, 4-3

Kirill Kaprizov added two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, right, and Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers vie for control of the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Victor Rask scored 2:46 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Hartman and Nick Bonino also scored and the Wild finished 4-1-2 on a season-high, seven-game homestand. Kirill Kaprizov added two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots.

Minnesota, which began the day a point behind Colorado for second place in the West Division and home-ice advantage for the opening playoff round, is 21-5-2 at Xcel Energy Center this season, including 19-2-2 since Jan. 31.

Rask took a pass from Matt Dumba and hammered a shot past Ryan Miller from the left circle.

Related Articles

 