Wild add 7 makeup games in February

The games were previously postponed due to COVID-19.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have announced a revised schedule to include games that were previously postponed due to COVID-19.

The Wild will now play seven additional games in February, including three home games against Carolina (Sat., Feb. 12), Detroit (Mon. Feb. 14) and Florida (Fri., Feb 18). Minnesota will also have four games in Canada, including two against Winnipeg (Tue., Feb. 8 and Wed., Feb. 16), one at Edmonton (Sun., Feb. 20) and one at Ottawa (Tue., Feb. 22).

The NHL is using February to make up a number of postponements since the league won't be allowing players to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Originally, NHL players were going to be eligible to compete in this year's Olympics, therefore the league was planning to shut down between Feb. 6-22 while players were in Beijing. However, the rash of postponements so far this season forced league officials to use the Olympic break to make up games.

Wild officials say tickets that were purchased for any of the postponed home games will be valid on the new date. For any other questions or additional information, contact Minnesota Fan Relations at 651-222-9453 or customer.service@wild.com.

The NHL will have a break in action (Feb. 3-6) for the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights. Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and goalie Cam Talbot were both selected to Central Division All-Star Team.

The Wild are 22-10-3 this season and sit fourth in the Central Division standings. Minnesota has earned points in each of its last four games, including three wins.

