Wild announce upcoming regular-season schedule

ST PAUL, Minn. — One the eve of the NHL Draft, the league released its regular-season schedule and the Minnesota Wild will open it up with four games at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild's season will begin Thursday, Oct. 13 as hosts to the New York Rangers. The season's first homestand will also include a meeting with the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche — one of three games with the reigning champs.

The schedule is made up of 26 games against Central Division opponents, 24 contests with Pacific Division teams and a pair of meetings with each team in the Eastern Conference.

Earlier this week, the Wild announced their preseason schedule, which will begin Sept. 25 against the Avalanche.

The Wild are coming off a disappointing first-round exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but they've been active since the start of their offseason. The team reached a contract extension with 23-year-old forward Connor Dewar and traded forward Kevin Fiala for a first-round pick in Thursday's NHL Draft and prospect Brock Faber, who was recently named a captain for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wild will now have two first-round picks in Thursday's draft, as they now possess the Kings' No. 19 pick and their own pick at No. 24. In total, Minnesota has eight picks in the draft including four selections in the first two rounds.

