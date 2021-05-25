Wild win! Game 6 moves to St. Paul against the Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild stave off series elimination with just 14 shots, topping the Las Vegas Golden Knights 4-2.

LAS VEGAS — Staying alive despite the odds, the Minnesota Wild are bringing the series back home for Game 6 against the Golden Knights.

The Wild won 4-2 in the early hours of Tuesday morning, despite having only 14 shots on goal to stave off elimination in their opening-round playoff series.

According to NHL.com, the Wild needed a few minutes to warm up and get a shot on goal, but within the first 20 minutes of the crucial Game 5, Kirill Kaprizov tallied his first of the postseason less than a minute after Mark Stone put Vegas on the board.

Kaprizov's goal seemed to be exactly what the Wild needed to get started. They stepped up, and controlled most of the second half of the period.

Jordan Greenway's second-period goal was the winner for the Wild, who also got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise, and Nico Sturm.

Mark Stone and Alec Martinez scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed four goals in the first four games, made 10 saves.

Vegas was looking to close out a playoff series at home for the first time, but leads the series 3-2. Game 6 is scheduled for Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m.

If the Wild can extend this series to a seventh game, anything can happen. That game would again be back in Vegas, where the Wild has won two of the three games played.