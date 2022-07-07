Wild bring back future Hall-of-Fame goalie Marc-Andre Fleury

Team officials say they've signed the veteran goaltender to a two-year, $7 million contract.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild didn't wait for the NHL Draft to make a splash Thursday night as they announced they were bringing back goalie Marc-Andre Fleury mere minutes before the draft began.

The team confirmed the signing on its Twitter account with a message reading, in part, "The flower is back!"

Imagine not having MAF on your squad…couldn’t be us 😉#mnwild NEWS: The flower is back! 🌸 🌸 🌸 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 7, 2022

Team officials say they've signed the future Hall-of-Famer to a two-year, $7 million contract.

Fleury, who joined the Wild midway through the 2021-22 season, went 9-2-0 with a 2.74 goals-against average (GAA) and a .913 save percentage in 11 regular-season starts. He also played five of the six postseason games against the St. Louis Blues, where he went 2-3 with a 3.04 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The Wild went on to lose the series.

Fleury began the season with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he won 28 games, before the Wild traded for the three-time Stanley Cup champion in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Last season was the 13th time he won 25-plus games in season, making him just the third goalie to do so. Only Martin Brodeur (15) and Patrick Roy (14) have more 25-win seasons.

