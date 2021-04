Kirill Kaprizov increased his goal-scoring streak to five games.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Ryan Suter scored 19 seconds in, Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fifth straight game and the Minnesota Wild clinched a playoff spot with a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Marcus Foligno and Jared Spurgeon also scored in the first period as the Wild jumped on top early to win their sixth straight game.