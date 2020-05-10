Wild deal Ryan Donato to San Jose for draft pick

Minnesota gets a third-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft as part of the trade.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Donato had 23 points (14 goals, 9 assists) in 62 games with the Wild last season. The 24-year-old Boston native started his NHL career with his hometown Bruins before being traded to Minnesota in 2019 in exchange for Charlie Coyle.

Trading Donato to the Sharks is the latest transaction in an active offseason for the Wild. Last month, Minnesota announced longtime captain Mikko Koivu would not return to the team; the Wild also traded center Eric Staal to Buffalo for forward Marcus Johansson, while signing defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension.