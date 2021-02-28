Wild defenseman Matt Dumba helps host 'Hockey Without Limits' camp

The Wild defenseman helps host the first ever 'Hockey Without Limits' camp, which promotes diversity and inclusion.

ROSEVILLE, Minn — Hockey is for everyone. That's a philosophy that Matt Dumba is committed to.

The Wild defenseman is helping host the first ever 'Hockey Without Limits' camp. It promotes diversity and inclusion.

Hockey is for EVERYONE.



Matt Dumba and the @mnwild

helping host the first "Hockey Without Limits" camp at the Roseville Oval. Over 100 kids participated in an effort to make the game more inclusive. Story tonight on @kare11 #kare11sports pic.twitter.com/mwYMVecKwi — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) February 27, 2021

Even though Dumba wasn't able to be out at the Roseville Oval on Saturday afternoon, he did give every camper an autographed jersey.