Wild defenseman Matt Dumba helps host 'Hockey Without Limits' camp

ROSEVILLE, Minn — Hockey is for everyone. That's a philosophy that Matt Dumba is committed to.
The Wild defenseman is helping host the first ever 'Hockey Without Limits' camp. It promotes diversity and inclusion.
Even though Dumba wasn't able to be out at the Roseville Oval on Saturday afternoon, he did give every camper an autographed jersey.
Over 100 kids participated - including a group from north Minneapolis - learning skills and playing games. It's an opportunity Dumba believe in and hopes to continue growing the game with this camp for years to come.