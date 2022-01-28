x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wild

Wild edge Rangers 3-2 to spoil Lundqvist jersey retirement

Minnesota won for the seventh time in eight games (7-0-1).
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello (36) controls the puck in front of New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson)

NEW YORK — Frederick Gaudreau scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Minnesota WIld beat the New York Rangers 3-2 following the jersey retirement ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist. 

Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarella — a former Ranger — each had a goal and an assist to extend their point streaks to 10 games, and Cam Talbot — a backup to Lundqvist for two seasons — stopped 25 shots for the Wild. Minnesota won for the seventh time in eight games (7-0-1).

Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 31st goal and Barclay Goodrow also scored for New York, which led 2-0 after one period. Igor Shesterkin had 31 saves. The Rangers have lost two straight after winning nine of 12.

Related Articles

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist:

In Other News

Wild GM Guerin, forward Kaprizov discuss new deal