Wild have history of success in Game 7s heading into matchup with Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild are unbeaten in Game 7s as they are 3-0 all-time.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It’s almost time for the greatest two words in sports: Game seven.

The Wild will face the Vegas Golden Knights on the road on Friday night with the series on the line.

This franchise is unbeaten in Game 7s as they are 3-0 all-time. That includes in 2003 when they came back from a 3-1 deficit in consecutive series. Minnesota beat Colorado and then Vancouver to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

This year, Minnesota never gave up in this series and now it all comes down to Friday night in Las Vegas.