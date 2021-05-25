Wild need more of the same in Game 6

Minnesota needs to keep blocking shots and keep up the intensity to force a game 7.

After going nearly two full games without scoring on Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, on Monday night, the Minnesota Wild finally found a "Fleury" of goals – thanks to hard work.

“We scored the dirty goals,” said Wild head coach Dean Evason. “We got a bounce. Look at (Zach Parise's) goal, we got a break. We’ve talked about that the whole series. We are getting those looks, we just aren’t getting those bounces, that break.”

While the Wild scored four goals on just 14 shots, at the other end was goalie Cam Talbot, who once again saved the game for the Wild, deftly maneuvering a barrage of 40 shots from the Golden Knights and allowing just two goals.

“A ton of confidence,” said Wild goalie Cam Talbot. “This was a team that we knew wouldn’t stop coming after the first period. If anything, we knew they would get even better just like they did in Game 3, and tonight we were able to hold down the fort.”

If they want to hold the fort at home – and force a Game 7 – the recipe will be a lot of what got them the win Monday night. Especially in their own zone where they blocked 23 shot last night. But the most important thing accomplished in Game 5 for the Wild, is the doubt that they are going away quietly.



“We’re not gonna be dreaming about winning the series until we get it done,” said defenseman Ian Cole. “This was a great first step in that process. Coming here, into a tough barn to win in, and they come out hard, obviously, and we were able to handle it and turn the tide as we went, and then able to survive.”