Wild to play preseason game against Chicago in Milwaukee

MINNEAPOLIS — Things in Milwaukee will get a little wild in early October when the city hosts its first NHL game in nearly 30 years. The Chicago Blackhawks announced Wednesday that they will play the Minnesota Wild in a preseason game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The preseason game, dubbed the "Home Away from Home" series, between the Wild and Blackhawks will start at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Peter Feigin, the president of the Fiserv Forum and of the Milwaukee Bucks, which call the forum home, said in a press release that they're excited to bring NHL hockey back to the city for the first time since 1993.

"We look forward to hosting the Blackhawks and Wild as we continue to bring a variety of dynamic events to Fiserv Forum," they said.

While the preseason game is technically an away game for both teams, it will be a "home matchup" for the Blackhawks. Chicago last played in Milwaukee back on Dec. 1, 1992 when the Blackhawks took on the Los Angeles Kings.

"We're excited to bring the Blackhawks experience to our fans outside of Chicago, and we can't think of a better place to start than our incredible neighbors to the north," Jaime Faulkner, the president of business operations for the Chicago Blackhawks, said in a press release.

Tickets for the game will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

The Wild will host the Blackhawks on Oct. 6 at Xcel Energy Center for their second preseason game against each other.

The Milwaukee Bucks' old home, the Bradley Center, annually held preseason and regular-season games from 1988 to 1993.

