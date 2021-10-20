Wild scratch back, top Jets 6-5 in OT

Minnesota was down two goals in the third period, but picked up a pair to tie it and then won on center Joel Eriksson Ek's third goal of the night.

Eriksson Ek tied the game with 59 seconds remaining in regulation, and then won it on a power play in overtime.

The scrappy center signed an eight-year, $42 million contract this summer. He scored the equalizer just 15 seconds after an empty-netter by Jets center Mark Scheifele was waved off when officials ruled his teammate Kyle Connor was offsides.

Mats Zuccarello had a huge game with two goals and two assists to help the Wild win their home opener in a renewal of the Central Division rivalry with the Jets.

Winger and assistant captain Marcus Foligno also played a big role in the victory, igniting his club and the crowd of more than 18,000 with a first period fight before starting the dramatic comeback by stuffing home a rebound with less than five minutes left. The goal pulled Minnesota to within one.

"I mean that was a lot of fun. I think the fans really enjoyed that win tonight and we did too," Foligno told nhl.com. "I don't know. It just felt like, although being down and not having maybe our best game in the first 10 minutes of the first period, we just felt like it was coming."

"It was electric today, for sure, from the start," added Zuccarello. "A lot of goals, it was a great game for the fans and for us, probably not for the coaches for both sides, a lot of too many goals against. But I think that's the way a hockey game should be, especially with the fans back. It was unbelievable tonight."