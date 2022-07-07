Wild select two forwards in first round of NHL Draft

The Wild selected Liam Öhgren, of Sweden, and Russian Danila Yurov with their No. 19 and No. 24 picks, respectively.

MONTREAL, QC — After addressing defense and goaltending leading up to the NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild went offense with their two first-round selections.

Öhgren, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, is 6-foot-1, 201 pounds. While bringing some size, Öhgren can also find the back of the net. The 18-year-old scored 33 goals in 30 games last season while playing junior hockey in Sweden.

Yurov, who is also 18, had 13 goals and 23 assists last season while playing juniors at Russia.

The Wild still have six more picks in this year's draft, including two in the second round (No. 47, No. 56).

Earlier this week, the Wild signed defenseman Jacob Middleton and then inked future Hall of Fame goalie Marc-Andre Fleury just minutes before the start of the draft on Thursday.

