Wild select center Marco Rossi with No. 9 pick in NHL Draft

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild selected Austrian center Marco Rossi ninth overall in Tuesday night's NHL Draft.

Rossi, 19, played with the Ottawa 67s in the Ontario Hockey League last year, where he led the league in assists (81) and points (120). Rossi also tallied 39 goals in 56 games.

Last season's performance earned Rossi the Red Tilson Trophy -- the OHL Most Outstanding Player -- to become just the second European-born player to earn the award, according to the Minnesota Wild's website.