The move comes less than a week after Minnesota signed future Hall of Fame goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Goalie Cam Talbot's time in Minnesota has ended.

The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday that they've sent the 35-year-old netminder to the Ottawa Senators for goalie Filip Gustavsson.

The move comes less than a week after Minnesota re-signed future Hall of Fame goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract. Talbot was expected to make $3 million this upcoming season, so the move could potentially free up some money for the cap-strapped Wild. According to CapFriendly.com, Gustavsson's contract will make $825,000 this season with a cap hit of $787,500.

🚨TRADE🚨



We have acquired G Filip Gustavsson from the Ottawa Senators. #mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 12, 2022

Talbot started the 2021-22 season as the Wild's starting goalie before the team made the move to bring in the three-time Stanley Cup winner. Even after the team acquired Fleury in a mid-season trade, Talbot provided the team with a solid one-two punch in goal. The two teamed up to go 17-2-3 to close out the regular season.

Now the net belongs to Fleury, but at 37 years old, his backup will surely see some significant time in goal. Gustavsson seems like the likely candidate to back up Fleury, but there's some talent down in Iowa that could vie for that position leading up to the regular season.

The Wild announced they signed 29-year-old Zane McIntyre, who spent last season with Iowa. McIntyre has limited NHL experience, playing in eight games in 2016-17 with the Boston Bruins, including three starts.

NEWS 📰: Minnesota Wild re-sign Zane Mcintyre to a one-year, two-way contract. Welcome back Zane!#mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 12, 2022

Gustavsson appeared in 18 games with the Senators last season, including 16 starts. He went 5-12-1 with a 3.55 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage.

The Wild also have a 19-year-old prospect in Jesper Wallstedt, who is regarded as one of the top goalie prospects in the league.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: