Wild sign forward Marcus Foligno to 3-year extension

The 29-year-old forward is coming off a career-high 25 points last season, despite the schedule being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Just days before the puck drops on the Minnesota Wild's season, the team announced it has signed Marcus Foligno to a three-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old forward is coming off a career-high 25 points last season, despite the schedule being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foligno joined the Wild in 2017 as part of a trade with the Buffalo Sabres that included Tyler Ennis in exchange for Jason Pominville, Marco Scandella and a draft pick.

According to the Wild, the extension is for $9.3 million over three years, keeping him in Minnesota through the 2023-24 season.