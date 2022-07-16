Wild sign first-round pick Liam Öhgren to three-year deal

Liam Öhgren played with Djurgarden in the Swedish Junior League, where he tallied 33 goals and 58 points on his way to being named the league's best forward.

ST PAUL, Minn — Two days after wrapping up their developmental camp, the Minnesota Wild inked first-round pick Liam Öhgren to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Wild selected the Swedish forward No. 19 overall — their first of two first-round picks in this year's NHL Draft. Fellow first-round pick Danila Yurov, a forward from Russia, has yet to sign with the team.

✅ 2022 NHL Draft

✅ Dev Camp

✅ Sign Entry-Level Contract



The good times just keep on coming! 👏#mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 16, 2022

Öhgren, 18, participated in the Wild's developmental camp, running drills with some of the team's top prospects.

Last season, Öhgren played with Djurgarden in the Swedish Junior League where he led the league with 33 goals, 58 points and a plus-41 rating in 30 games.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: