Wild sign forward Ryan Hartman to 3-year extension

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $5.1 million contract extension.
Hartman was eligible to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer. He has been known as a checking line performer for most of his time with the Wild, but this season has broken out under new coach Dean Evason, who has given Hartman more opportunities to shine. Hartman has six goals, 12 assists and 25 penalty minutes in 40 games.
The deal, with an average annual value of $1.7 million, will give him the most stability he’s had in his NHL career. Hartman is on his fourth team at age 26, but appears to have found a home with Minnesota.