Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to five-year, $45 million contract

The five-year, $45 million contract will go through the 2025-26 season. Kaprizov was picked up in the fifth round (135th overall) of the NHL draft in 2015.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Wild announced Tuesday forward Kirill Kaprizov has signed on for five more years in Minnesota.

The five-year, $45 million contract will go through the 2025-26 season. Kaprizov was picked up in the fifth round (135th overall) of the NHL draft in 2015.

The 24-year-old, Russian native Kaprizov led the Wild and NHL rookies in goals last season. He also led rookies in even-strength goals, power-play goals and shots on goal. He is one of four rookies since 1992-93 to lead the team in scoring in the regular season and qualify for the playoffs.

As a first for the franchise, he was named the 2020-21 Calder Memorial Trophy winner on June 29, receiving 99 out of 100 first place votes.