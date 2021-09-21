x
Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to five-year, $45 million contract

The five-year, $45 million contract will go through the 2025-26 season. Kaprizov was picked up in the fifth round (135th overall) of the NHL draft in 2015.
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) during the second period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Vegas won 5-2. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Wild announced Tuesday forward Kirill Kaprizov has signed on for five more years in Minnesota.

The five-year, $45 million contract will go through the 2025-26 season. Kaprizov was picked up in the fifth round (135th overall) of the NHL draft in 2015.

The 24-year-old, Russian native Kaprizov led the Wild and NHL rookies in goals last season. He also led rookies in even-strength goals, power-play goals and shots on goal. He is one of four rookies since 1992-93 to lead the team in scoring in the regular season and qualify for the playoffs. 

As a first for the franchise, he was named the 2020-21 Calder Memorial Trophy winner on June 29, receiving 99 out of 100 first place votes.

