Wild signs forward Mats Zuccarello to a 2-year extension

Zuccarello remains productive at age 36, and perhaps more important, he is superstar Kirill Kaprizov's best bud and on-ice security blanket.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild got a small bit of business out of the way before the puck drops on the 2023-24 season, signing winger Mats Zuccarello to a 2-year contract extension.

A news release sent out by the club announcing the deal says it will pay the Norwegian winger an average of $4,125,000 for two seasons, ending in the 2025-26 season.

Zuccarello is 36 years old, not a spring chicken by NHL standards, but is arguably playing the best hockey of his life. He recorded 67 points last year (22 goals, 45 assists) and set new career highs for power play goals, shots and average minutes played.

Nearly as important as Zuccarello's personal numbers is his role as superstar Kirill Kaprizov's linemate and best bud off-ice. The two have amazing chemistry, seem to instinctively know where the other is and regularly combine for highlight reel goals.

Mats Zuccarello joined the Wild in 2019 via a trade with the New York Rangers. Since then, he's notched 72 goals, 146 assists and played in 255 games.

