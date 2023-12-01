Wild signs forward Matt Boldy to 7-year deal

The promising young winger is inked through the 2029-30 season, with an average salary of $7 million per year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Although the Minnesota Wild are just halfway through the 2022-23 season, a huge puzzle piece for the coming offseason has been set with the signing of promising young forward Matt Boldy to a new deal.

The Wild announced Monday that the second-year winger has agreed to a 7-year, $49 million contract that will pay him an average of $7 million per season. Boldy, a 21-year-old native of Milford, MA, has notched 29 points in 42 games (12 goals, 17 assists) with Minnesota this season.

Boldy has played in 89 games over his first two NHL seasons, and at 6 foot 2, 201 pounds is only expected to get stronger and more physical in his game. He also has drawn raves for his excellent hands, hockey IQ and attention to detail on both ends of the ice. He was selected in the first round, 12th overall, in the 2019 NHL draft.

Signing Boldy and keeping him in the Wild fold was thought to be the team's biggest priority for the upcoming offseason. There are still many decisions to make, with centers Freddy Gaudreau and Sam Steel, forwards Brandon Duhaime and Mason Shaw, physical winger Ryan Reaves, young defenseman Calen Addison and backup goaltender Filip Gustavsson set to become either restricted or unrestricted free agents.

