Wild slay Vegas 3-2 in shootout, end extended road skid

LAS VEGAS — Kevin Fiala scored in a shootout, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Thursday night in Sin City.

Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon scored in regulation for Minnesota, while goaltender Cam Talbot played his best road game of the season, stopping 35 shots.

Talbot, who is a perfect 7-0-0 at home, found that magic for a road game and improved to 3-5-2 away from St. Paul.

William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb scored for the Golden Knights. Goaltender Robin Lehner also made 35 saves, but dropped to 3-0-1 with just six goals allowed since his return from a concussion.

Fiala was credited with the game winner after his second-round shootout shot hit the post and banked in the net off Robin Lehner's back.